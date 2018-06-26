Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde don get Oscars membership invite

Image copyright Getty Images

Di join body wey dey behind di ogbonge feem awards Oscars, don invite Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to join di Academy Awards.

Omotola dey among 928 members wey di Academy wan admit dis year, half of dem na women.

Dem say dis na part of dia plan to increase di number of women and tribes dem wey know too plenti for di join body by 2020.

According to di list, di Nollywood actress get di invitation because of her 2010 romantic drama 'A Private Storm' and the 2012 thriller 'Last Flight to Abuja'.

'A Private Storm' wey Lancelot Imasuen and Ikechukwu Onyeka, follow direct collect three nominations for di 7th Africa Movie Academy Awards including awards for Best Makeup, Best Supporting Actor and Best Nigerian Feem.

Oda ogbonge women stars wey dey di list na US actors Jada Pinkett Smith, Amy Schumer, Ann Dowd and Christine Baranski.

Sharp-sharp informate about Omotola

For 2013, Time magazine add her for di list of 100 most influential people for di world. Di list get pipo like Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Kate Middleton inside.

Dat same 2013, Omotola appear for US television series, `Hit di floor.'

For 2014, Nigeria goment give her award of Member of di Order of di Federal Republic, MFR for her work for Entertainment Industry.

Wetin be Academy Awards?

Academy Awards alias Oscars na 24 different award dem, wey dem dey give everi year to ogbonge feems and actors for America feem industry.

Members of di Academy dey vote to decide who and who fit win di awards dat year.

Dis na 89 years since wey di award start. Di first time wey dem ever present di award na for 1929.

If dem accept all di 928 Academy invitation, female membership go increase to 31% from 28%, while di number of pipo wey no be oyibo go increase to 16% from 13%, according to the academy.