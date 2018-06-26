Kanye West don deny wetin im tok about slavery

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kanye West don release im sixth studio album wey im call YE

American musician Kanye West don tok say wetin pipo understand for im tok about slavery no correct.

Oga Kanye bin first tok say, di slavery wey African Americans suffer hundreds of years ago, fit don happen by "choice".

But for interview wit tori pipo New York Times, Mr Kanye say: "I no tok say na choice, i no even mention slavery sef -- like wen pesin dey for chains na choice".

Dem use force take carry Black pipo from Africa go US for 17th, 18th and 19th centuries go sell as slaves.

For di interview, im still add say, im don consider to kill imsef plenti times.

"I don tink about to kill myself , na option e be as I don weigh all di options."

Di rappar wife, Kim Kardashian bin advise Kanye make e go see doctor Tony Robbins wey go help am solve im yeye behaviour.

Afta im make di comment about slavery, Kanye bin also fear say Kim go leave am