Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari enta Jos, di Plateau State capital on Tuesday, wia im say di federal goment go stop di killings wey dey happun for di state.

Buhari wey land for Jos around 4pm, no visit Barkin Ladi local goment area wia police confam say herdsmen bin kill 86 pipo for attacks on Saturday, though di villagers tell BBC say e pass 200 wey die.

Di president no visit pipo wey survive di attacks wey dey for hospital

Na for goment house for Jos, di president stay do security meeting with di different groups wey dey fight-fight. Na only leaders from di affected communities and top goment officials dem allow enta di room wia dem do di meeting for secret.

Senior Special Assistant to di President, Garba Shehu, say President Buhari bin ginger di traditional and community leaders to call dia pipo to order and say make dem live in peace with each oda.

Di president return to Abuja on Tuesday too.