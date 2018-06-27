Police wey booze, enter trotro plus en AK47 cause outrage for Ghana

Image copyright Screenshot/Facebook video

Police officer wey booze for trotro inside plus en AK47 spark outrage among Ghanaians after passenger film am den drop di video for social media.

Di officer en conduct make people start dey criticise Ghana Police say di unprofessionalism for dema system be too much, meanwhile other start dey demand say make dem find di officer den deal with am.



Di incident which happen for capital Accra, you go see for di video inside say di officer dey sit commercial bus popular called trotro for Ghana, witnesses say he join di trotro from Ridge roundabout dey go Madina.

Di Police officer dey look dazed as he no fit sit stable wey he dey talk nonfa tins like person wey booze. Di shocking part be say he dey uniform inside, he dey carry en AK47 assault rifle for di car inside dey run en mouth.

Police administration for Ghana say di matter come dema front, according to Director of Public Affairs ACP David Eklu dem start dey investigate di matter.

Di incident which according to sources happen Tuesday spark debate for Ghana over di unprofessional nature of some officers within di Ghana police service.