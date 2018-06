EndSars: Buhari order to review operation na "mumu order" - Awosanya

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Vice President say dem no go scrap SARS

E be like Nigeria goment don finally hear di cry of im kontri pipo ontop SARS wahala, but for some Nigerians, goment tok no make sense.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin announce say President Muhammadu Buhari don give order make dem change di way di Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS dey operate kpatakpata.

Since last year, pipo don dey complain about di kain brutality and harassment wey dem dey suffer for SARS hand. Some even say make goment just scrap di SARS police division as e be say dem no get credibility.

One of di main pesin wey dey organise di #EndSARS campaign, Segun Awosanya, tell BBC Pidgin say, "Dis mata serious pass for goment to just give mumu order. Di review no go solve anytin and dem no wetin dem suppose do. Dem suppose scrap suppose SARS before dem go come siddon wit pipo wey fit give dem beta advice on how dem go correct plenti tins inside di Nigeria Police Force."

Awosanya, bin give January 2018 as deadline for goment to ban di squad but nothing don happen till now.

Image copyright PoliceNG_PCRRU/Twitter Image example SARS work na to put eye ontop security mata and protection of lives

Osinbajo say, dem no go ban di squad because di kontri still dey face plenti security palava.

Im say, "We must get force wey dey protect pipo life and properti, you know say SARS na Special Anti Robbery Squad, even though some of dem dey do wetin nobody send dem."

But, Awosanya, dey warn goment make dem no wait till pipo go carry mata enta dia hand before dem go do somtin.