Image example Community pipo for Barkin Ladi say e pass 200 pipo wey die for di attacks

Human Rights lawyer Olisa Agbakoba say im support pipo wey dey call for Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari to resign ontop di plent kill kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau North central Nigeria say, more than two hundred pipo die for Barkin Ladi local goment area for weekend wen suspected herdsmen attack 11 communities.

For di last one month, kill kill pipo don attack Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara states, and plenti pipo don die plus lose dia properti too.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin visit Jos afta di latest attack for Plateau where im do secret tok tok wit security oga dem and community leaders.

But, Agbakoba tok say, all dat one no join as di kill kill don too dey happun, and e no make sense say anytime e happun, goment go say dem dey send troop go dia.

Im say, according to chapter four of di constitution, di duty of any goment "na di protection of life and properti," dis "na di first responsibility of any goment."

Image example One man tell BBC Pidgin how dem burn im house wit im family inside

"Dis tin don too dey happun and evritime e go say I dey do sometin, dat no be di issue. Di issue be say you be di president and di chief security officer of di kontri so dat excuse no go make sense for di 80 years old woman wey don lose her home." Na so Agbakoba tok.

But President Buhari for Jos yesterday tok say e no dey fair for pipo to dey accuse am say e no dey try ontop di kill-kill mata.

Im say im go continue to dey pressurize security agencies to do dia work, im also draw ear give community leaders dem to control dia area.

Agbakoba say dat one no be di solution but . Di solution na to restructure so dat evritin no go dey from Abuja.

Dem no support media player for your device 'Wetin my eye see for Plateau killings'

"E clear say di president no fit achieve to secure Nigeria territory, and secure lives and property wen dem only get 300,000 or so policemen, dat na di issue, you no fit police 36 states from Abuja."

"Dem nid to release dat authority to di state to do dia own policing and becos dem dey di community, dem go fit act fast."

Im say pipo wey dey tok say make di president resign get right to say so.

"I support am, if di president no fit carry out im duty as di chief officer, e mean say e no dey do well and di pipo wey dey say make im resign get right to say so."

Na so Agbakoba tok.