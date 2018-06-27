Image example Di christian group dey call on goment to help protect pipo

Christian groups don enta road to do we no go gree waka for Jos, capital of Plateau State on top di kill-kill wey happun on Saturday.

Police say 86 pipo na im kpai, but community and local leaders say di number reach 200.

Di pipo wey dey do di road march dey call on di goment for Nigeria to help stop di kill-kill and protect di pipo.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari enta Jos on Tuesday, wia im say di federal goment go stop di killings wey dey happun for di state.

Earlier on Monday, Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, bin send more policemen plus two helicopter go Barkin Ladi and Riyom.

Di IG bin also send five Armoured Personnel Carriers and three police mobile force unit join.

Goment don order night to morning curfew for Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local goment areas.