Image example Entrance to Izzi community

Area pipo for Izzi local goment wey dey Ebonyi state, for south-east Nigeria don clear comot from dia village sake of communal clash wit dia neighbour Ukelle.

About 300 villagers na im dem don confam say don die and many still dey miss on top di communal clash wey happun between dem and dia neigbour from Ukelle for Yala local goment inside CrossRiver state .

Di traditional Ruler of Ndi Igbeagu town inside Izzi local goment area, Eze Ukwa, wey confam dis tori give BBC Igbo say im no dey happy for di way im pipo dey die die.

Image example Pipo dey carri dia bags run comot from di community

BBC Igbo tori pesin wey carri waka go di town bring report say, pipo don run finish from dia houses and market stalls inside di village.

According to Eze Ukwa, di palava start around 2005 wen im pipo and pipo of Ukelle inside CrossRiver state begin drag who get some acres of land wey cross enta Izzi.

Wen BBC visit di town, dem find out say di villagers wey run leave dia houses dey fear make revenge attack no happun to dem.

Image example Selling point wey di owner run leave

Both Markets, schools, shops and churches na im dem abandon and all of dem dey closed.

Some of di Izzi youths wey follow BBC tok but no want make dem record dia voice, swear say dem go revenge back as Ukelle pipo kill dia loved ones.

BBC reporter try to enta Nfuma village wey plenti pipo die and dem burn about 200 houses but e no work because some gra-gra youths from Izzi dey suspect everi foreigner say dem be spy.

Image example Market for Ndialobo wey dem abandon

Dem no also gree make im cross over go Ukelle side of Yala Local Government.

Di situation for di area still dey tense, tensions dey high no be small and pipo dey fear fresh attack.

Eze Ukwa dey beg make goment quick quick come chok mouth for di mata and divide di land so dat clear boundary go dey between Ebonyi and CrossRiver state.