FIFA di push Cameroon for change law

Image example Veron Mesengo Omba, FIFA Africa and Carribean Director

For some taim now Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot dey inside trouble waters and just now FIFA say Normalisation Committee weh e di run football now go fit only do elections weh goment go don change law.

FIFA di push Cameroon for change 211/018 law weh e di check promotion for sports and physical education activities.

Letter weh FIFA Africa and Carribean Director, Veron Mesengo Omba write for Cameroon Football Federation for June 20 say, deh bi extend mandate for Normalisation Committee for Fecafoot for seka say make goment change dis law.

FIFA say make Fecafoot tok with goment for change de law and say deh bi ready for add taim for Normalisation Committee till deh change de law.

We get for note say Fecafoot bin don put calenda for organise elections and now FIFA say make deh wait for goment to change de law.

FIFA wan make Cameroon change two tins for de law: make Chamber for Conciliation and Arbitration for National Olympic and Sports Committee no di take decision for election wahala alone wen de parties nova gree.

Also, FIFA wan make new law to include associations dem for footballers, referees, coaches, and doctors for vote for de regional leagues dem.

De draft weh e don enta National Assembly na 109 articles for 27 pages weh parliamentarians go chekam.

But, wan man weh we fit kill'am, football activist, Abdouraman Babba Hamadou say, deh law go bring more trouble for Cameroon football.

"Dis law so no get problem as e respect laws dem for kontri, FIFA status and Olympic charter, but FIFA wan helep some group of pipo for win elections for Fecafoot" e tok.