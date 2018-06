Ghana ban tilapia imports over virus wey no get cure

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana announce a ban on di importation of Tilapia into di country after dem discover say new virus, Tilapia Lake Virus (TilV), dey kill most Tilapia for di farms.

Besides tilapia, dem also add say di importation of ornamental fishes, which meners dey used as pets for dema homes to be banned sake of dem find di virus inside dem.

According to statement from di Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, di ban on both dead or alive tilapia den ornamental fishes go take effect from coming Sunday July 1 to December 31, 2018.

Acting Chief Director of di Ministry, Prof Francis K. E. Nunoo who sign di statement reveal say dem no get cure for di virus which dem find for tilapia farms across Africa, Asia den South America.

Di Ministry give assurance say dem go start dey do capacity building den awareness creation programmes for different levels give farmers, hatchery operators, extension officers, den consumers on di implementation of simple farm-level biosecurity programmes.

Government finally advise consumers den stakeholders say make dem report any issues related to tilapia give dem.