US Congress Committee of Foreign Affairs now know weti di happen for Cameroon afta de plenti discussions from some pipo dem weh deh be laik witnesses for discussion, and odas weh deh send dia statements.

Christopher Smith chair discussion for Anglophone crisis for House of Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee on Africa, Global Heal, Human Rights and International Organisations with statements from Donald Yao Yamamoto weh e di act as Assistant Secretary for Bureau of African Affairs, US State Department, Efi Tembon, Director of Cameroon Bible society, and oads.

Patrice Nganang, writer and activist for yi own statement weh e write say each part for Anglophone crisis di go back for de root causes, de bad weh de do'am for pipo.

Patrice Nganang say for solve de crisis, solution na for give de pipo dem weh deh call demself Ambazonia dia state back.

Barrister Agbor Nkongho, Chairman for Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa afta e narrate how de crisis start, dia arrest and freedom, e say solution for Anglophone crisis no dey inside solution for all Cameroon e problems and solution for Cameroon problems no fit solve Southern Cameroons crisis.

From inside e ngata room for Kondengui Central Prison, Penn Terrence Khan tok plenti tins plus de prison conditions dem, 4856 prisoners for space weh na only 800 pipo suppose sleep inside.

For e 12-page statement Penn put names for 24 pipo weh deh give strong prison sentence from 10-to 15 years weh e say dia crime na because deh ask for justice, liberty and freedom.

Penn say US fit do plenti tins for solve de crisis laik write for Trump admin for push President Biya for stop killings and call for cease-fire, ask for make goment release pipo dem weh deh arrest for seka de crisis, get UN for use peace keeping forces for de crisis.

Taim now na for wait for see how America go try for enta for helep for solve de crisis weh don become na real war now, plenti pipo don die, suffer deh for ground and for pipo weh deh run go oda areas and enta Nigeria.