Image copyright Jacob Silberberg Image example Most communities for southern Nigeria like dis one for Goi for Ogoni wey dey produce oil, don suffer oil pollution

Wen Bomu Oil Field burst sake of equipment failure for K-Dere community for Gokana local goment area for Rivers State, south south Nigeria for 2008, di fire wey burn last for over a month.

E burn dey go, before Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) come try to stop di fire and clean up di spill as crude oil cover di area.

But 10 years afta di clean up wey Shell do, di place still dey leak as crude oil still dey comot from di ground.

BBC Pidgin tori pesin Karina Igonikon wey visit di area, see say grass no dey fit grow around and di smell of di crude oil full everiwia.

Former President Movement for di Survival of Ogoni People MOSOP Ledum Mitee tell our tori pesin say wen di spill happun for dat 2008, Shell contractors bring sand from anoda place take cover di oil spill wey happun. But say afta some time, di crude oil don dey leak comot.

"Wen di major oil spill for Bodo happun for 2009, di spill enta all di river and creek. For areas like Kidaro creek for K-Dere, di spill spoil all di fish pond and kill all di mangrove dia," im tok.

"Pipo no fit fish because if you put hook to fish na crude oil you go jam."

Image example Di well-head wey belong to Shell

BBC Pidgin reach Shell on top dis mata and dia tok tok pesin Joseph Obari say dem no get any record of oil spill for Bomu well 27/52 for K-Dere for 2008. But im say SPDC do remediation work for dat well head location for 2012 to address two spill wey happun for 2009 and 2010 and di site dey certified by di National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency NODSRA. Im say di two spill wey happun for Bodo no affect di Kidaro river wey dey K-Dere.

Image example Di Kidaro River wey don pollute

Ledum Mitee say all di tok about Ogoni clean up no go anywia because notin dey on ground to show say sometin like dat don start.

Oga Mitee say di fishermen for K-Dere still dey court with Shell since dat 2009 wey di Bodo spill happun but di Bodo pipo wey carry dia case with Shell go UK don get small justice quick.

Im say di United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report say make pipo no fish for di river or swim dia, but say dem no get option as na dia dem dey find dia belle.

Im come add say any delay for di clean up dey affect pipo life.