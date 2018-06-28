Image copyright Getty Images Image example #EndSARS na one if di ways wey Nigerians dey take fight against police brutality and oppression

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, don direct Chief Magistrates make dem dey, from time to time, inspect police stations and other detention centres for dia area.

Im Special Assistant on Media, Awassam Bassey, for statement say, dis one na because of how police and other security agencies dey take do Nigerians.

Chief Judges dem wey dey all di 36 states and di Federal Capital Territory, Abuja must carry message of dis order to dia Chief Magistrates, say make dem do di inspection at least one time evri month.

Dis statement dey come afta too many complain of how "Police dey brutalise pipo, dey arrest anyhow and dey ask bribe from innocent Nigerians all ova di kontri".

For December 2017, Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), bin write letter give di Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, to ask am to order Chief Magistrates to conduct monthly inspection of all police stations and oda detention centres for Lagos State.