Image copyright @Followlastma Image example Tori be say di accident happun afta di tanker wey carry fuel fail break

Tanker drivers for Nigeria, dey behave like say dem dey above di law.

Dis na wetin Lagos State goment tok, afta fuel tanker explosion kill nine pipo, injure many odas and burn 54 moto on Thursday.

Di state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan tell BBC Pidgin say tanker drivers and owners for di kontri dey do like say dem dey above di law.

Im say although di state goment no dey powerless to stop dem, say di order from former state Governor, Babatunde Fashola wey ban tankers to dey waka during di day, no bi law. So di state goment no fit prosecute any tanker driver for court, sake of say e drive for daytime.

Image example Wasiu Olaitan bin dey drive bus wey cari passengers wen di fuel tanker explode near am

Oga Bamigbetan say di state goment don try to enforce law ontop tanker drivers but wetin dem get back na violence. Im say for April 2016 one tanker driver kill one official of di Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), and according to di commissioner, di mata still dey court now.

"Di way forward, na for federal goment to put leg inside di same trouser with dis tanker drivers and owners dem, because dem dey always tell us say dem no dey operate for Lagos State," im tok.

Im say di federal power on top road and drivers dey Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) hand, so as to try make sure say tanker drivers get proper training and licence, say di vehicles wey dem dey drive dey okay and e no get fault. Im say dem suppose also check say di drivers no get mental wahala wey fit affect how dem dey reason.

FRSC go prosecute company wey get fuel tanker truck wey explode

Lagos State sector commander of di Federal Road Safety Corpse ( FRSC) Hyginus Omejie, say di agency go prosecute di company wey get di fuel tanker wey kill nine pipo for Lagos.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say di truck burn sotey di mark for di bodi comot,so dem dey cari di engine number and di chassis number go di database to trace oda registration details.

"Definitely we go prosecute," im tok.

Though oga Hyginus no fit mention any oda case of fuel tanker explosion wey di FRSC don prosecute, despite di many tanker explosions wey don happun for Nigeria, im say one lawyer, Femi Falana don cari tanker drivers go court before.

"Nobodi dey above di law, we go get justice at di end of di day," im tok.

Image example Most pipo stand watch as dia car burn finish

We regret Otedola tanker fire explosion-NUPENG

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) say dem no happy wit di tanker explosion wey kill nine pipo for Lagos-Ibadan express way South-West Nigeria, on Thursday.

Di South-West chairman of NUPENG Tayo Aboyeji tell BBC Pidgin say dem regret wetin happun and dey feel for di pipo wey e affect.

"Di Tanker Association Union and NUPENG regret wetin happun, na wetin di tanker cari na im make di accident bad as e be and we say sorry wit di family of di pipo wey e affect," im tok.

Dis no be di first time petrol tanker dey get accident kill pipo for di kontri. For 2012, na like 100 pipo na im die for Ahoada West Local Government Area, Rivers State wen one petrol tanker explode afta im lose control.

But di NUPENG oga tok say tanker fire incident don reduce well-well for di kontri as dem dey wok wit goment so e no go happun.

"Like five years ago, e get time wen dis kain accident dey happun like evriday, but e don reduce."

"We dey work wit road safety, oda security agencies. Nobodi dey plan dis kain accident. On our own we get safety officers wey dey monitor tins and we also dey train our pipo both locally and internationally to make sure say we reduce di accidents well-well."

On di mata say make di tanker drivers dey move only for night to reduce dis kain accident, Aboyeji say e no dey safe for di drivers.

"Di safety of di drivers no dey guaranteed for night, area boys don cause serious accident for Lagos before as dem one obtain dem. Infact we dey tell our drivers say make dem no drive for night."

Aboyeji also tok say di union dey chook eye inside di mata to identify who get di tanker wey involve for di accident.