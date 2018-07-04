France President Emmanuel Macron enter Fela 'shrine'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenty pipo come New Afrika Shrine to come see President Emmanuel Macron korokoro

President Emmanuel Macron don write history as di first president for office wey go visit di New Afrika Shrine, Lagos as part of im plan to build beta relationship with Nigeria.

Yesterday 3 July, Macron land Nigeria wia im first go meet with President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja to discus investment and security mata. But to di surprise of many, di youngest France president for history fly plane come Lagos to jolly for di New Afrika Shrine - one place wey many believe say na di spiritual house of Afrobeat.

For event wey plenty big big pipo full, from politicians to entertainment celebrities, Macron join Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to watch pipo like Femi Kuti perform.

Macron praise Nollywood wey bi Nigeria feem industry, and di music of di kontri. Dis na afta some Nollywood actors act small feem on stage wia dem carry Macron take do director.

New Afrika Shrine, wey dey di heart of Ikeja, Lagos na popular music place and nightclub wey dey full wit marijuana smoke, sexy backup dancers and anti-goment music. But na also di place wia dem do to take remember di life and music of ogbonge musician and activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

"You no need to do like say di bad tins wey don happun for dis history no happun, but you suppose move forward," di 49 year-old president bin tok to Nigerians wey listen to am.

E surprise many pipo say Macron visit 'shrine' because of di kain anti-goment music wey dem dey play dia - di same type wey Femi Kuti, Fela pikin dey perform dia.

But no be di first time wey di France President go visit New Afrika Shrine be dis. Im don tok am before say for year 2000, im kontri send am come Nigeria to work and na den im first come 'shrine'.

On Wednesday, im go launch di new Alliance Francaise, wey bi cultural centre, to torchlight beta relationship with young Nigerian entrepreneurs.