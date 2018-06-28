Why goment close down Bodija market
Authorities for Oyo state south west Nigeria don close down Bodija market inside Ibadan afta kasala happen for dia.
Goment close di market afta cow seller dem clash with security agents wey come force dem to move go dia permanent site.
Bodiga market na di largest food market for south west Nigeria.
- 'Nigeria Gofment dey treat us like animal' - Abuja traders
- Tejuosho market: ' Politicians go buy like 50 shops'
Former governor Aloa Akala bin build di new cow market outside Ibadan and di sellers no gree move becos dem say di new market too far.
According to one eye witness wey no wan appear for camera, im claim say four pipo die from stray bullets from security agents.
Some of di butcher dem bin don move go di new site, but many of dem bin still remain for Bodija.