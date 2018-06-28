New medicine to stop bleeding for woman wey just born na good news for Nigeria

Image copyright DAVID ASUMAH STUDIOS Image example Dis new drug Carbetocin no need to dey fridge

World Health Organization (WHO) tok say, new medicine -Carbetocin don dey to help women wey just born pikin, make dem no too bleed, na beta tori for Nigeria.

Dis na according to di study wey WHO lead togeda wit MSD for Mothers and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Dr Eli Sukarim, gynaecologist from Mother and baby global foundation, tell BBC News Pidgin say dis na good news for Nigeria, but e go dey good if di price dey cheap for everi women to fit buy am.

Sukarim say, If dis medicine go dey more available, "e mean say a plenti tins go need to dey ground afta dem market am."

Di study wey dem publish for New England Journal of Medicine, say, heat-stable carbetocin dey save and dey work well like oxytocin wey WHO also recommend for women.

Unlike oxytocin wey dem need to store and transport for 2-8 degrees Celsius, dem fit store carbetocin for 30 degrees Celsius, e need to dey for fridge and e dey effective for at least 3 years.

Di news about dis new drug na correct one becos according to WHO, out of every one hundred thousand women wey born, eight hundred dey die as dem born finish.

Like 70 000 women dey die everi year because of bleeding afta child birth

Still, Sukarim say, Nigerians no go only look at only di drugs, dem go also look how cheap e go dey to buy am.

"Because one time wen I attend Ferring launch of one drug to help woman make she no born her pikin before e rich nine months, di price wey dem tell me for packet of di drug na N368,000 ($1,030) and no be evri bodi get dat kind money."

E add say some of di village areas wey no get fridge fit store carbetocin for shelve witout any stress compare to Oxytocin wey need fridge to store am.

Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say, "dis na encouraging new development wey go fit change our ability to keep mama and dia babies alive."

Like seventy thousand women dey die everi year because of bleeding afta dem born finish and dis one dey also increase di risk of dia babies to die within one month.

Dis clinical trial, di largest of im kain, bin study close to thirty thousand women wey give birth di normal way for 10 kontries: Argentina, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Uganda and United Kingdom.