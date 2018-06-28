Image copyright Getty Images Image example More than 200 pipo die for Barkin Ladi, Plateau state

Human Rights NGO Amnesty International say dem dey "worry" about di kill kill wey don see 1813 pipo die for Nigeria for 2018.

Dem say di number don pass di 894 pipo wey die for 2017 due to farmers-herdsmen katakata and Boko Haram attack.

Di NGO kontri director Osai Ojigho, for inside statement say, Nigeria goment don fail to stop di bloody kill kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

Ojigho say, "Di way kill kill dey increase across di kontri dey worry us, especially di clash between famers and herdsmen across at least 17 states.

"Authorities get di responsibility to protect life and property, but dem no dey do enough if you dey look wetin dey happun."

Govnor Simon Lalong say, more than 200 pipo na im die for attacks wey happun for about 11 communities for Barkin Ladi local goment area of di state for weekend.

Amnesty International also draw ear give Nigeria goment on how di killings go affect farming, especially as pipo don run leave dia farmlands.

"We dey di peak of farming season, but becos of fear of attack dem don run leave dia farms wey be dia major source of food and income.

"Make dem arrest pipo wey dey responsible as di kiling don dey turn to everiday sometin".