Nigeria FRSC don confam say nine pipo die and 54 motor burn for di tanker explosion wey happen for Lagos-Ibadan express way.

Di Federal Road Safety Command (FRSC) Lagos state commander Hyginus Omeje confam wetin happun to BBC news Pidgin say, nine pipo burn sotey dem no fit recognise dem again.

Our tori pesin Dan Ikpoyi wey dey ground say, authorities dey try clear di area.

One serious tanker explosion happun for Otedola bridge near Berger for Lagos south west Nigeria.

Omeje say, di way dem see di mata be say di driver lose control of di tanker.

Image example Sate officials dey ground to fight di fire and help pipo

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) bin first confam di mata and pipo dey share foto for social media.

Tanker explosion accidents dey increase for Lagos.