Former Ghana Veep Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur die during gym workout

Image copyright Amissah-Arthur/Facebook Image example Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Former Vice President for Ghana Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur die early this morning after he collapse for gym during en work out session.

After he collapse for di Air Force Gym early Friday, dem rush am go di 37 Military Hospital where dem pronounce am dead.

Former government functionaries den close associates confirm di news of en death give media.

Dem born Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur April 29, 1951, before he go chop Vice President from August 2012 until January 2017 den he be economist den academic.

He work as Governor of di Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.