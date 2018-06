Image example Wasiu Olaitan bin dey drive bus wey cari passengers wen di fuel tanker explode near am

BBC don hear from some pipo wey survive di fuel tanker explosion wey kill nine pipo, injure many odas and burn 54 cars for Lagos State on Thursday.

Wasiu Olaitan wey be driver of transport bus, say im bin dey drive side by side di tanker before di break fail.

Im say wen di fuel tanker explode, di force cari am throway inside gutter.

Wasiu tell BBC Yoruba say all di passengers survive but some get injuries.