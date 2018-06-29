#Scorpion: Drake agree say e get son wit mekwe actress
Drake just tear rubber new album Scorpion and inside am you go find all im secret.
E get wetin you wan know about Drake wey you neva sabi? Everitin wey you wan sabi about im personal life dey for dis im new album.
di 90 minutes album dey come just one year afta e sama im fans di album More Life wey two of di music win UK number one.
Drake agree say im get son
Kasala burst early dis year wen Pusha T rap for im yabis music The Story of Adidon, say Drake get secret pikin wit mekwe actress Sophie Brussaux.
Pusha bin say Drake dey hide di pikin. But for Scorpion, Drake say "I bin ni dye hide my pikin from di world, i nin dey hide di world from my pikin."
Im continue di rap, "from empty souls wey go just wake up dey look for wetin dem wan argue on top."
Im fans dey really feel all di plenti emotions for im new album.
Drake songs be like Google map, you go everly know where di journey go end even before you start.