Scorpion: Drake agree say e get son wit mekwe actress

Image copyright Getty Images

Drake just tear rubber new album Scorpion and inside am you go find all im secret.

E get wetin you wan know about Drake wey you neva sabi? Everitin wey you wan sabi about im personal life dey for dis im new album.

di 90 minutes album dey come just one year afta e sama im fans di album More Life wey two of di music win UK number one.

Drake agree say im get son

Kasala burst early dis year wen Pusha T rap for im yabis music The Story of Adidon, say Drake get secret pikin wit mekwe actress Sophie Brussaux.

Pusha bin say Drake dey hide di pikin. But for Scorpion, Drake say "I bin ni dye hide my pikin from di world, i nin dey hide di world from my pikin."

Im continue di rap, "from empty souls wey go just wake up dey look for wetin dem wan argue on top."

Im fans dey really feel all di plenti emotions for im new album.

Skip Twitter post by @elisaxtaylor When Drake said “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid” pic.twitter.com/7fEPLqtIBv — Elisa Taylor (@elisaxtaylor) June 29, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @janetmachuka_ 'Your friends say they miss you but they don't really miss you'~ Drake.



I felt this line 😥 — Janet Machuka 🇰🇪 (@janetmachuka_) June 29, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @thai_leenuh When Drake said “I should stick around for what? Always felt like sticking around is the same as being stuck.” ....I felt that pic.twitter.com/ulJ7WO0hm0 — tialena🧚🏽‍♀️ (@thai_leenuh) June 29, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @MuscleManMarcus This man drake said "yall as tough as yall cell phone allows yall to be" man listen lmaoooooooo — MuscleManMarcus (@MuscleManMarcus) June 29, 2018

Drake songs be like Google map, you go everly know where di journey go end even before you start.