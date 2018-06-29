Homepage
Accessibility links
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
Make your life betta
29 June 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Email
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with WhatsApp
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Twitter
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-44659545
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Make your life betta.
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Beta tori
Video
Video
'No be clean up, na cover up'
'No be clean up, na cover up'
Video
Video
#ENDSARS No be serious mata - Police PRO
#ENDSARS No be serious mata - Police PRO
Video
Video
Make your life betta
Make your life betta
Video
Video
Lagos tanker fire: 'Pipo dey follow tanker do bumper to bumper'
Lagos tanker fire: 'Pipo dey follow tanker do bumper to bumper'
Video
Video
'Dem kill my four pikin'
'Dem kill my four pikin'
Video
Video
Fada "Sweet Paul" di rapper
Fada "Sweet Paul" di rapper
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular