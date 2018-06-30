Image copyright Yannick Fonki Image example French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne

Jean Baptiste Lemoyne French Minister of State wey dey attached to di Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs visit Buea even as secessionists dem warn before say deh no wan see e, den deh welcome e with gunshots.

Resident for Buea tell BBC News Pidgin say Ambazonia fighters pass for Mile 16 around de taim weh French Minister e convoy bi di pass.

"As deh boys dem di pass for Mile 16, na only gunshots we hear, all man bi di run for e life, business pipo abandon dia goods, deh kill two police for de area, but today all place be calm", de resident tok.

Skip Twitter post by @Mimimefo237 South West officials welcome the French Secretary of State in Buea. The town was heavily militarised amid gunshots pic.twitter.com/YxHQsB6tAO — Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) June 30, 2018

Dia shooting force all man for town for hide and de town die for some taim, and tori say deh shoot, wound one Bensikin man for Mile 18.

With dia ngrimba, 'Odehsi' some pipo weh witness gun exchange say as army di shoot bullet no di enta for the Ambazonia fighters dia skin.

Before de French Minister e visit secessionist bin warn say deh no wan see e for Buea, deh accuse France say deh di join hand with La Republic.

Held extensive, cordial and fruitful talks with Mr Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Minister of State attached to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

He was accompanied by the French Ambassador to Cameroon H.E. Gilles Thibault.#PaulBiya #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/oleCAs434j — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) June 29, 2018

Before French Minister go Buea for tok with authorities and traditional rulers, NGOs and oda groups, e first meet President Paul Biya and deh tok Anglophone crisis plus oda issues dem.

Buea no be de only place weh gun fire bi dey for kontri as for Mbengwi side for Northwest region Ambazonia fighters attack army moto and for de shooting deh kill one army man, wound five odas and also kill six Ambazonia fighters.