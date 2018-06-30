Image copyright Getty Images Image example Laurent use only one year and six months to finish secondary school

One Belgium boy don get admission for university afta im use just 18 months to finish secondary school.

Laurent Simons wey get IQ of 145 according to im mama and papa, pass out for secondary wit students wey don reach 18 years for age.

IQ na di tin dem dey take measure pipo well sabi book well well, pipo wey get IQ from 140 and above na over sabi dem be.

Laurent own na 145, wey mean say na genius im be.

Laurent tell tori pipo say di subject wey im like pass na maths "unto say e get plenti tins inside am pesin fit study, like statistics, geometry and algebra".

Afta two-months holiday, im go enta university.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Albert Einstein wey be genius get IQ of around 160 -190

Mr. Simons tok say wen im pikin dey grow, e hard am to dey play with oda pikin dem, and also im no get any interest to dey play wit toys.

Laurent say im first dey tink say na doctor im wan be, then im change im mind to become astronaut but now, na computers im dey target.

"If im decide tomorrow say im wan become carpenter, we no go get any problem wit dat, as long as im dey happi" im papa tok.