Laurent Simons, 8, get university admission afta im use just 18 months finish secondary school
One Belgium boy don get admission for university afta im use just 18 months to finish secondary school.
Laurent Simons wey get IQ of 145 according to im mama and papa, pass out for secondary wit students wey don reach 18 years for age.
- Nigeria wan declare state of emergency for education by April 2018
- Teacher don win UN award on top Boko Haram
IQ na di tin dem dey take measure pipo well sabi book well well, pipo wey get IQ from 140 and above na over sabi dem be.
Laurent own na 145, wey mean say na genius im be.
Laurent tell tori pipo say di subject wey im like pass na maths "unto say e get plenti tins inside am pesin fit study, like statistics, geometry and algebra".
Afta two-months holiday, im go enta university.
Mr. Simons tok say wen im pikin dey grow, e hard am to dey play with oda pikin dem, and also im no get any interest to dey play wit toys.
Laurent say im first dey tink say na doctor im wan be, then im change im mind to become astronaut but now, na computers im dey target.
"If im decide tomorrow say im wan become carpenter, we no go get any problem wit dat, as long as im dey happi" im papa tok.