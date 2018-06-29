ENDSARS No be serious mata

E don tey small wey pipo for Nigeria don carry waka enta social media wit shout to #EndSARS. Plenti pipo dey post different kain video dem to show police, goment and di world wetin dem claim say SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) dey do wit di kain power wey dem get.

We carry waka go meet one oga for police ACP Abayomi Shogunle wey be head of PCRRU (Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit ), dis na di unit for Nigeria police wey pipo suppose report give anytime dem see policeman wey dey do any how or di police do dem bad tin.

"We neva see anytin wey go make us scata SARS" na wetin Mr Shogunle tell BBC reporter wey follow am talk.

Im say na true say some bad pipo follow for dis SARS work, but any one wey dem catch dey chop discipline or dem fit even pursue di pesin from work.

Him still talk say di tin wey dem dey look before dem take anytin wey dem see for social media serious na di date, time and place wey di tin take happen, na dis tins go make dem chook eye inside any mata wey reach dia table.