Wen Bomu Oil Field burst sake of equipment failure for K-Dere community for Gokana local goment area for Rivers State, south south Nigeria for 2008, di fire wey burn last for over a month.

E burn dey go, before Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) come try to stop di fire and clean up di spill as crude oil cover di area.

But 10 years afta di clean up wey Shell do, di place still dey leak as crude oil still dey comot from di ground.