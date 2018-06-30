Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerians dey vex say dia goment no dey do enough to stop di kill-kill.

Nigerians dey vex ontop social media as some of dem dey accuse dia leaders say dem dey use prayer cover all di bad bad tins wey don happun for di kontri especially di deaths wey don happun for di last one week, instead make dem find solution to di problem.

E dey common for pipo to use di #prayfor hashtag wen bad tin happun for any part of di world, but for Nigeria e dey cause division as some pipo believe say e dey wrong for pipo to ask for prayers, wen goment never do wetin dem suppose do. Odas argue say di kain deaths wey di kontri don see for di last one week, really reach to ask for prayers.

E no dey clear how many pipo don die for Nigeria for the last one week. For Plateau State for north central, suspected herdsmen kill over 200 pipo, for Ebonyi State for southeast, tori say katakata between two communities kill over 10 pipo and for Lagos State for southwest, fuel tanker explosion kill nine pipo on Thursday and burn 54 moto.

Di Lagos State goment bin tweet afta di tanker explosion say dia thoughts and prayers dey with di family of pipo wey die for di incident.

Dis na wetin some Nigerians dey tok for Twitter.

But some pipo still feel say Nigeria need prayers