Nigeria goment go begin share money Abacha tiff for July

Image example Na during former president Olusegun Obasanjo tenure na im goment start case for to collect back di money wey Abacha loot

Na next month dem go start to dey share di money wey pass 300 million dollars wey Switzerland authorities return to Nigeria.

Goment say dem go share di money give 300, 000 poor families, say each family go get 14 dollars each.

Nigeria goment say dem go share di Abacha loot money wey dem recover to poor families for di kontri.

How much Abacha money Nigeria don collect sef?

Abacha loot: How di moni take waka

Di money follow for di billions of money wey former military head of state General Sani Abach bin loot wen im dey power between 1993 to 1998.

Tori be say Switzerland don return about 10 billion dollars to Nigeria since ten years.

Nigeria goment and World Bank bin sign agreement to use di money do Social Investment Programme wey be project dem use help poor pipo for di kontri.

Nobodi sabi how much di total of all di money wey Abacha steal but Transparency International bin tok say im steal like 5.5 billion dollar inside five years wey im dey power.