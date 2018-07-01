Image copyright SARAKI TWITTER Image example Saraki dey vex say service chiefs no wan work wit National Assembly to end killi killi for Nigeria

Nigeria Senate president Bukola Saraki say make dem sack service chiefs wey no dey do dem work well.

Saraki say di kill kill of Nigerians don pass political party mata, say any service chief wey no sabi work suppose waka comot make odas do di work.

Im tok dis one on Saturday wen im visit pipo wey flood affect for Kwara state as im dey ask kwestion from tori pipo ontop how kill kill don too much for di kontri.

Bukola Saraki vs Inspector General of Police: Di tori so far

Police say make I no appear for station again - Saraki

Di senate president say "some service chiefs bin say dem no dey corporate well among each oda, dem no dey do meeting togeda, how dem go fit work well like dat?".

Nigeria National Assembly bin don invite some service chiefs to come yan wetin dey go wrong for security, but some of dem no show face.

"Dis one no be political somtin. If pesin no fit work and no dey capable, make odas get chance to do am" na wetin Saraki tok as di Senate dey accuse security chiefs and agencies say dem no dey join bodi to work togeda.

"Make we forget any issue of party, na pipo lives we dey tok - and make we remove politics."