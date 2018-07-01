Lagos State goment don announce some of wetin dia investigation reveal from di fuel tanker explosion wey kill pipo on Thursday.

Di Lagos State commissioner for transport say di petrol tanker wey bin explode, bin cari load wey pass am.

Di Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, say: "Wetin we don find show say di truck no suppose cari di 30 tonnes."

Image copyright Lagos state govment Image example State goment officials do meeting with stakeholders on Sunday

For press release wey di Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna sign, di state goment also make am must, for any truck wey dey enta Lagos to get certificate say dem dey okay, from di Ministry of Transportation within di next 30 days.

Pipo wey bin dey for di meeting wey dem do include those from Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Association of Maritime Truck Owners, Petroleum Tanker Drivers, National Association of Transport Operators, and Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria.

Image example Wasiu Olaitan bin dey drive bus wey cari passengers wen di fuel tanker explode near am

Di state goment also announce say with immediate effect, make all fuel tankers only use di trailer road, wey be di Apapa-Oworonshoki expressway wey pass through Ogudu to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Oga Lawanson, also reveal say di tanker wey explode na for Kano State dem register am with number wey be NSR 888 YC, and say e don change hand 13 times since e enter Nigeria.

Dem also say of di four pipo wey bin injure wey dem cari comot, say one don die.