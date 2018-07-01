Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron go visit di New Afrika Shrine for Tuesday during im first trip for Nigeria.

Dis visit go make Macron di first president to enta di popular music venue and nightclub wey full wit marijuana smoke, sexy backup dancers and anti-goment music.

Nigeria music oga Fela Anikulapo Kuti, na im be di owner of di original Afrika Shrine for Ikeja, Lagos capital before e burn for 1977.

Femi Anikulapo Kuti, wey be Fela first son, come build di New Afrika Shrine for Agindingbi, Ikeja wey tanda near Lagos goment secretariat.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example New Afrika Shrine for Lagos

Olivier Laouchez, oga for TRACE media and entertainment group, tok say, ''di Shrine na place pesin suppose visit''.

Laouchez also tok say, Lagos na "Africa cultural capital".

Na di two day African Union summit wey start for Sunday for Mauritania dey carri Macron come di continent.

For im agenda, im go also enta Abuja, Nigeria capital to sidon do one on one meeting wit Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari on top mata wey include security and terrorism.

Image example Fela Anikulapo-Kuti na one of di musician for Nigeria wey dey halla against corruption for government, before e die for 1997

Fela, King of Afrobeat king

Fela na international musician wey pipo dey respect all over di world sake of di way im join politics and im own brand of African music wey im name Afrobeat.

Fela use Afrobeat torchlight di sufferings for Nigeria, di bad bad tins military goments dey do and im halla against corruption, and Abiola na one of di pipo im bin attack steady.

Im nickname na ''black president'' and na Yoruba and Pidgin im dey use sing tori of wayo.

Musicians like Davido, Wizkid and Mr, Eazi don go global unto dia own brand of Afrobeats dem borrow from Fela hand.