Image copyright Twitter/@NGRPresident Image example President Buhari na di leader of di African Union theme of di year, 'Winning di Fighta against Corruption'

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say make kontries where dem hide money wey dem thief from Africa no dey do long tin to release am.

President Buhari tok dis one on Sunday for Nouakchott, Mauritania where di 31st summit of di African Union (AU) dey happen.

During im opening tok as di leader of di AU theme of di year, President Buhari say Africa must work togeder to make am happen.

"All of us must work togeder to make am top priority say goment go dey open and involved, as well as di release of stolen money and asset without long tin and long legal mata."

Na so Buhari tok.

President Buhari also hail im work ontop corruption so far.

"We don do tok-tok wit plenti pipo including parliamentarians, anti-corruption agencies, civil society, media, youth and women in line wit my campaign programme to clear pipo ontop how corruption dey affect di society."

"We go do di workshop dem also wit oder kontries for di region as we continue di fight ontop corruption to change our continent."

"My plan na also to organise di African Youth Congress by next quarter and we go work wit di Chairman of di AU, Paul Kagame to organize tok-tok around di mata during di next session for United Nations for New York."

Na so Buhari tok.

Image copyright Twitter/@NGRPresident Image example Twenty-two African leaders na im attend di tok-tok for Mauritania.

Twenty-two African leaders including heads of state from Sudan, Mali, South Africa and Senegal na im gather for Mauritania since Sunday to do tok-tok.

Among oda tins wey dey agenda na di security situation for di central African Republic, illegal immigration and how to fight ogbonge crime.