Tori be say dem pursue pipo comot road wit dia demonstration

Police officers for Borno state North-East Nigeria enta street on Monday Nigeria to do I no go gree.

Di protest wey last for like 3 hours start around 6:30am till like 9:am for morning.

Di police officers dey vex say dem neva pay dem dia salary and allawee for 6 months.

Dem block di police headquarters wey dey major highway for di centre of di town, cause traffic and also block di only road for communities to enta.

Tori be say some of di officers fire shots and pipo run for dia life.

More tori later