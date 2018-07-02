Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria election go hold for February 2019

Nigeria election bodi, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say di Permanent Voters Card wey pipo dey sell for internet no go work during elections.

INEC oga for Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi tell BBC say "di card readers go only read cards wey di commission issue" between 2010 and 2018.

One foreign online store bin advertise say pipo wey dey interested fit buy reach one hundred PVC cards ontop internet wit discount join sef.

But oga Uzzi say Nigerians no get anytin to fear.

"Di one wey dem dey sell online no get personal details or voter registration number. Beginning from next week, we go start di systematic hardware and software upgrade of all di smart cart readers nationwide," na so im tok.

On di mata say foreign goment dem fit dey plan to chook hand inside Nigeria election, e say e no fit happun.

"We no dey aware of any foreign interference for Nigeria election, we no get any evidence to show."

For inside statement wey INEC release on Sunday, dem say dem go join oda goment and security agencies to investigate di mata and to put tins in place to secure electoral materials.