Plateau killings: Attackers no touch Muslims, na Christians dem face - Villagers

Image copyright Chuwang Dalyop Image example Pipo wey survive di attack go comot to go live inside IDP camps

"Dem plenti and we and di security pipo come run. Dem kill 20 women and pikin dem."

Na wetin Easter Bitrus tell BBC Pidgin for Gana Ropp, one of di community wey suspected herdsmen attack on Saturday 24 July for Barkin Ladi, Plateau State for central Nigeria.

Locals say di attackers burn fifty houses and destroy property wey reach millions of naira.

Many of dem wey BBC Pidgin meet dey try park dia kaya to leave di community. Di pain wey dey dia face no be here.

Gyang Boyi, youth leader for Gana Ropp, tok say e be like say na Christians di attackers do 'search and kill' for.

"Dem go jump Muslim pesin house, go Christian own go attack."

Gana Ropp no far from Barkin Ladi local goment and di armed men enta dia village around 4.30pm.

Dem come dey shoot, steal pipo kaya for house and shop and use fire burn am. Dem even burn churches and pastor house.

One pastor and im wife die for di attack.

Most Berom pipo na Christians dem be.

Dem no support media player for your device Plateau killings: 'Dem kill my pikin wey dey give me food'

But Abdullahi Arafat, wey be Hausa leader for di community, tok say pipo no get chance to look di face of di attackers.

"Afta we run for our lives, we no comot to even see di pipo wey do dis wicked tin.

"No be only Berom pipo dem attack, oda tribes follow suffer am."

Apart from Gana-Ropp, anoda community wey follow suffer attack na Nghar.

Nghar na very rural community and di pipo no dey enjoy normal tin like electricity.

Irmiya Migit, wey dey live for di village tell BBC Pidgin say wen dem hear say dem dey attack di pipo for di next village, Nghar pipo run go meet security pipo wey dey di village.

"But before you know, dem come dey shoot di security post so we come run comot, plus including di security pipo sef."

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Plenti protests don happun on top di plenty attacks wey dey happen for Plateau state

Mafulul Mangai, local Nghar chief, say di attack for dia own village start around 3pm, wen dem start to dey shoot and kill pipo.

Dem burn houses and shops wey belong to Christians and all in all, na 83 pipo bin die for Nghar, including two pastors.

Plenti pipo don run from di village go IDP camps.

Ciroma Yahu wey be Fulani oga for di village tok say true-true, di attackers no touch Muslims.

But e no mean say Muslims for di village get bad mind for Christians. Even sef, one Imam for Nghar Yelwa bin save 262 pipo wey dey run from di attackers.

Di Imam tell BBC tori pesin Dooshima Abu how e hide Christian women for house and men inside mosque.

Armed men come meet am say make e surrender dem but im no gree.

Image example Di Imam, wey im face cover so, lie give di attackers say all di pipo wey dey di mosque na Muslims

Plateau State chairman of Miyetti Allah, Mahammadu Nuru don tok say di kill kill for Barkin Ladi no be "do me, I do you back".

Also, Dr Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, di Secretary General of Jama'atu Nasril Islam, tell BBC Pidgin say dis kain tori na to just give Muslims bad name.

E say di pipo wey dem dey claim say attack villagers for Barkin Ladi no be Muslims, dem no dey pray, dem no care about Islam so e no good as pipo dey put evribodi togeda dey call dem Muslim.

"For example, some Christians dey do bad tins. Dat one no mean say di whole Christians na im do am. But if na Muslim, pipo go start to attack Islam."

E tok say wetin dey happun for Jos na purely economic and na politicians wey don fail dey turn am to religious somtin.

Dr Abubakar say nobodi put mouth for how some Berom youths attack and kill Muslims wey dey travel for di road dia.

Image example Plenti pipo don cari dia kaya run comot di area

Dr Soja Bewarang, di Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Plateau state, tok say dem no go fit put mouth for di mata because dem don tell di oga of CAN for Barkin Ladi make e do report give dem and di document neva land dia domot.

No be today wey attack like dis one don happun between Christian and Muslim dem for Plateau.

For September 2001, according to report wey di state goment do, e reach one thousand pipo wey die inside kasala wey happun between Christian and Muslim dem.

Hundred pipo dem kpai for March 2010 afta figt-fight happun between herders and Christian villagers for Dogo Nahawa, Zot and Ratsat, just south of di capital, Jos.

Na ova one thousand oda pipo don lose dia life on top oda fight-fight wey don happun from 2008 reach 2011.

Dem dey always fight on top land for farming and grazing for cows dem.

But Berom pipo say dis na di worst attack ever and e reach 11 village wey di pipo attack and 200 pipo die inside.

Tok-tok pesin for operation Safe Heaven wey be one join-bodi security including Nigerian Army Adamu Umar, say dem plan dis attack well well but dem don catch some pipo wey dem suspect say get hand for di kasala.

Dem don also start investigation to find di pipo wey do am and di oga patapata of Police, Ibrahim Idris, don relocate di joint taskforce to Barkin Ladi.

Plateau State goment tok-tok pesin, Yakubu Datti, say di attack show say some foreign pipo get hand inside and say di state goment dey work wit security pipo to make sure say dem protect di lives and property of Berom pipo.