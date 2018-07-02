BB Naija 2018: Miracle don get Pilot licence
Big Brother Naija season 3 winner Miracle Ikechukwu don finally get im Private Pilot Licence (PPL) wey qualify am to dey drive plane.
Wen di Imo state born celebrity dey inside BB Naija house im open mouth well-well about im love to dey drive plane, im bin say im go try do course wey go give am licence wen di show finish.
Afta Miracle win di show wit fourty-five million im waka go one Aviation school for South Africa to fulfil im dream.
Miracle wey im guy name na Flyboy enta Twitter to sample im new PPL pilot papers.
Miracle also thank im fans for dia support plus di Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha wey dash am 2 million naira plus land.