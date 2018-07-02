Image copyright MIRACLE TWITTER Image example Miracle say im go help build pilot school for im state Imo

Big Brother Naija season 3 winner Miracle Ikechukwu don finally get im Private Pilot Licence (PPL) wey qualify am to dey drive plane.

Wen di Imo state born celebrity dey inside BB Naija house im open mouth well-well about im love to dey drive plane, im bin say im go try do course wey go give am licence wen di show finish.

Afta Miracle win di show wit fourty-five million im waka go one Aviation school for South Africa to fulfil im dream.

Miracle wey im guy name na Flyboy enta Twitter to sample im new PPL pilot papers.

Skip Twitter post by @FlyBoyMiracle ✈️ Thank GOD Almighty for HIS Grace and Wisdom, also Your Excellency for your remarkable vision for Education. Today is also my Pillars Birthday, thank you Mother 4 always being there for me. To my Lovely Fans thank y’all for your patience and support. We made it PPL in the 💼 pic.twitter.com/lOivb9ljFn — Miracle Ikechukwu (@FlyBoyMiracle) July 1, 2018

Miracle also thank im fans for dia support plus di Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha wey dash am 2 million naira plus land.