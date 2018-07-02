Image copyright Reuters Image example Col. Sambo Dasuki

One Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria don give bail to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), from di hands of di Department of State Service wia dem don keep am for two and half years.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu rule say to keep am for detention since 29 December 2015, na violation of im right to waka as im like.

She say wetin federal goment tok say dem keep Dasuki for custody because of allegation say im be threat to national security and im alleged ongoing investigation for magomago no warrant to deny am im right.

As she dey give am di bail, di judge say if for any reason DSS wan interrogate am, say DSS fit only invite am between 9am and 6pm on working days.

Di judge, wey reject Dasuki application say make dem pay am N5bn damages, grant am di bail for N200m with two pipo wey must either be civil servant of Grade Level 16 for Federal Civil Service or private citizens, wey get landed properties for Abuja.