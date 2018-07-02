Image copyright Namata Family Image example Marcel Namata Diteng

Five moons afta gunmen kidnap Divisional Officer, DO for Batibo for Northwest region na total black bi dey until deh read e name for pipo weh deh die as Prime minister wan launch emergency humanitarian and financial plan.

Family still get strong feeling say deh DO, Marcel Namata Diteng weh suspected ambazonia forces kidnap for Batibo for National Youth Day, 11 February go kam back as goment nova give proof say DO don die.

"We still get hope say DO go kam back one day for seka say we nova see evidence, proof say e don die. For law, we know say na only afta ten years deh fit say missing pesin don die," family tell BBC News Pidgin.

Since deh kidnap DO for number 11 day for February, till today, family and even public nova get any news again, no video and deh no free'am laik odas so many di wanda why e own deh different.

Since den, family deh on dia own, goment nova visit and no man even know wuasi deh di stay or how deh di manage for hold dia skin for dis kain pain and sadness, bad luck weh e enta dem.

Di family say even as dem still wan proof, dem di also ask de pipo weh deh kidnap DO make dem give e back and if e don die make deh give dem e die body make dem bury'am.

"E no good make family live for some kana situation weh you deh get hope today, glad and den de next day de hope die and sadness enta. Almost all man di sick, mama, pikin dem plus some kana bad-bad dreams," family tok.

Marcel Namata Diteng, take command as DO for Batibo for number 20 day for September last year and e bi just di know deh area wen deh kidnap e.