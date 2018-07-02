Three tins wey President Macron fit expect to see for New Afrika Shrine

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say di place go get tight security

France President Emmanuel Macron go visit di New Afrika Shrine for Lagos State, Nigeria on Tuesday and go be di first presido wey go enta di place.

As e be so, Lagos State don start to dey clear traffic for some areas to make sure say everi-everi pure for President Macron to enjoy imsef.

So wetin else, asides easy traffic, Macron suppose put eye to use jolli on Tuesday? Make we sell am some ideas.

Half-Naked dancers

No be strippers oh. But dis na di ogbonge dancers wey dey follow rock to di Afrobeats.

Dem bin dey part of Fela Egypt 80 band and dem even get dem own stand wey dem dey perform for di Shrine.

But if you tink say dem dey craze wen dem dey dance, wait till di music enta you wella.

Smoking and no be cigarette

Because police no fit dey harrass pipo for inside, e no hard to see pipo wey go roll up smoke some 'kain' tins.

Igbo aka marijauna, na dia favourite.

But di rule for di place be say you no fit see wetin to smoke buy for inside di Shrine, na for outside dem dey sell am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis kain food, Nigerians say darkness dey part of di ingredients

Naija Food

Plenti restaurants dey for di Shrine area wey mean say different food go dey to sample.

Small chops, suya, nkwobi and oda rishirishi go boku if di French presido wan fire up im inside.