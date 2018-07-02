BloodOnTheFlag campaigner wan send strong message to goment

Image copyright @kcejelonu

Di organizer of #BloodOnTheFlag movement for Nigeria, Niyi Akinmolayan say im wan send strong message to goment with im campaign ontop all di kill kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

Niyi wey be film maker tell BBC Pidgin say im ginger celebrities for entertainment industry to share foto of demself for social media with blood to show support to di family of pipo wey don die.

Niyi Akinmolayan na di organiser of #BloodOnTheFlag campaign.

Im say im decide to do dis type of protest becos im notice say most celebrity dem wey get mouth for social media dey like use black picture or candle light wen bad tin happun and e go just trend for two three hours den pipo go forget about am. But say maybe if pipo start to see strong picture of celebrity, den dem fit act fast, dat na why im use dis style for im campaign wey im call #BloodOnTheFlag.

"I want wen di authority dem see di foto dem e go touch dia mind and ginger dem to do di right tin because dis kill-kill e fit affect anybody. E no dey look face," na wetin im tok.

Celebrity like Frank Donga, Baaj Adebule, Ufuoma McDermott, Deyemi Okanlawon and even BBNaijs star, Ifu Ennada all join do di campaign.

Di filmmaker say because of di support wey im don get from pipo about di campaign im decide to do short video wey go show pipo how dem go fit do am by demself.