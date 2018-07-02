Nigeria Police deny say dia officers protest for Maiduguri

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example Police PRO say di men only go ask kwesion for Headquarters

Nigeria Police Force don deny report say some Police Mobile Force personnel do 'we no gree' waka for Maiduguri sake of say dem neva pay dem dia Special Duty Allowee.

Di Public Relations Officers for di force Headquarters Abuja, Ag. DCP Jimoh O. Moshood, tell BBC Pidgin say dem no dey owe any police officers salary and di police men only go di command headquarter to ask kwesion.

"We don pay salaries, emolument and oda allowance. Wetin some of di men go complain about na special duties allowance."

"Di special duty allowance na wetin dem dey pay police personnel wey dem send go troubled areas. Di police men only go di command headquarters to make enquires."

Oga Moshood say di Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, quick-quick tell di Commissioner of Police, Borno State to explain give di police officers wey come complain why delay dey for dia special duty allowee.

Local tori pipo wey witness di protest confam give BBC say di police officers dem waka for like 3 hours and begin shot for air anyhow plus troway teargas sotey pipo begin dey run to save dia head.

Tori say dem block di police headquarters wey dey major highway for di centre of di town and also block di only road, wey cause heavy holdup.

For inside one statement, DCP Moshood say di Police Mobile Force personnel wey go ask kwesion na di visiting Police Mobile Force units wey dem send go Maiduguri for Crime Prevention and oda Police duties.