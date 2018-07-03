Image copyright Getty Images Image example For February dis year, Ghana goment confam case of H9N2 bird flu virus for di kontri

Ghana record outbreak of Bird Flu for two regions, Ashanti den Eastern Region which kill over 11,816 birds for di kontri inside.

So far 5,431 birds die sake of di flu for Boankra inside di Ashanti Region, den 5,935 also die for Nkawkaw which dey Eastern Region.

Head of Public Health and Food Safety, Veterinary Services for Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Dr Boi Kikimoto, confirm to BBC Pidgin say di dem already start take steps dey take control di outbreak as dem quarantine di farms where di outbreak happen, but dem still dey suspect third case for Accra.

Sake of that dem dey do test take confirm say some dey Accra or not.

According to Dr Kikimoto, dem outbreak start inside June but dem try control am, di only challenge be say dem dey suspect another case for Greater Accra Region but dem no confirm am yet.

Sake of that dem send samples go laboratory make dem check for possible bird flu virus for di Accra zones where dem dey suspect di virus.

Dr Kikimoto assure Ghanaians say make dem no panic as di situation dey under control.

February dis year, news break say bird flu dey Ghana but officials for Veterinary Services confirm to BBC News Pidgin say demma lab results reveal H9N2 bird flu virus, but dey argue say e no be dangerous form of di virus.

Dis time around dem confirm say true-true lab results of di latest outbreak dey show say Bird Flu enter Ghana.