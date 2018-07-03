Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alibaba.com na shop for internt wey dey sell plenti tins

Online store Alibaba don say dem no go allow "illegal" sale of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) by "third party sellers" for dia website.

Dis dia response dey come after tori break say dem dey sell Nigeria PVC ontop dia website for weekend.

Alibaba don already remove di card dem from dia platform and say di tin no dey in line with dia "listings policy".

After BBC contact di online store about di mata, dem respond say:

"Dem dey against di fraudulent behaviour of third party sellers for dia platform."

"We go continue to dey take action against pipo wey dey engage in dis practice wey no good as e dey against our terms of use".

Image example Pipo fit buy upto 100 pieces of di voter card wey appear for Alibaba website.

Early on Monday, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) oga for Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi tell BBC say di cards wey Alibaba put for sale on top dia website no go work for dia card readers during elections.

"Di card readers go only read cards wey di commission issue" between 2010 and 2018 and dem go join oda goment and security agencies to investigate di mata."

Na so Uzzi tok.