SDF senators dem di tok for tori pipo

Senators for main opposition party for Cameroon, Social Democratic Front (SDF) di vex as house no gree check motion weh deh put as June session bin start.

Di motion na goment plan for helep pipo weh deh di suffer for seka de crisis.

SDF Senators for Northwest constituency weh with Nkeze Emilia kalelbong, 3rd vice president for front, say senate treat oda business dem weh deh put afta dia own and just ignore dia motion.

"We bin put our request make senate create commission for shine eye for how goment di handle Anglophone crisis from 2016 till now. But Senate just ignore we as deh treat oda business weh deh put for house afta we own", SDF Senators for Bamenda constituency tok for tori pipo.

But no bi de only tin weh e di vex de Senators from up kontri. Deh say dat kana humanitarian and financial assistance plan weh goment and ruling party CPDM concort'am yi wan so no fain.

Correct plan for bi na for put some, neutral pesin for manage dis plan, den include all oda parties, civil society and religious leaders, deh add.

For dem, project weh e di only focus for humanitarian and financial plan weh fighting dey for ground go only fail.

Deh say de first tin bin bi na for organise shiddon tok with all man before de plan for helep pipo dem weh di suffer for seka de Anglophone crisis for get solution weh e go fit last.

"Since deh launch dis project deh number for pipo weh deh die di soso high and now who go pay for deh wan dem weh deh di still die"? Na deh kwesion SDF senators di ask.

Deh crisis start for 2016 with lawyers and teachers dia strike and reach level for political, economic and humanitarian crisis so e good say make we get 'emergency peace plan' for stop violence, killings and cargo weh deh di spoil'am', deh add.

We no gree dis kana tin weh national assembly and senate refuse for debate Anglophone crisis weh na dia duty for turn contribute for de humanitarian and financial plan.