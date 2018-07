Image copyright AUDU MARTE Image example Some policemen bin protest for Maiduguri on Monday about dia allawee

Gunmen don kill seven police officers for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di attack happun for Galadimawa junction wey dey along international airport road.

Di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police commissioner, Sadiq Bello, don confam di tori and say police go release statement.

Di police oga, no give details of how di attack happun.

According to tori, na from inside car di di attackers take shoot di officers dem come drive off.

Dem don carry dia deadi bodi comot from di area.