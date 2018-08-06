You sabi write Pidgin? Enta for BBC Pidgin Essay competition

Image copyright Getty Images

If you be student for tertiary institution for Africa wey dey 18 years and above and you fit write for Pidgin wella, di perfect competition for you don land.

BBC Pidgin dey organize dia first ever Pidgin essay competition for students.

Image copyright iStock Image example Di winner of di essay competition go get one academic year scholarship wey go cover cost of academic books only

Di theme of di Essay na, "Africa Youth don ready for Political Leadership?"

Di student wey win dis competition go waka go house with one academic year scholarship wey go cover academic textbooks wey di winner need.

Students wey dey up to 18 years wey go like enta dis ogbonge competition go need to send essay wey get between 800 to 1000 words wey dem write for Pidgin by diasef come email am to bbcpidgin.essay@bbc.co.uk.

Di theme of di Essay na "Africa Youth don ready for Political Leadership?" Make sure say wetin you write no be somtin wey dey support violence or get any link wit pornography, or dey praise terrorism, and make pikin dem or any group for di society look bad.

As you dey send your essay, no forget to add di title of wetin you dey write about, your name, phone number, house address, email address and short tori about yourself.

Make you no fear to send all dis informate because BBC go use dis personal informate for dis competition only. To sabi more about how BBC go use your informate and your rights on top your info, abeg go http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy or send email to bbcpidgin.essay@bbc.co.uk.

Dis competition don open on Monday 6 August, 2018 and di closing date for submission na 23:59 GMT on Sunday 2 September 2018.

BBC Pidgin go contact di winner of di competition anytime between 10 to 12 September 2018.

5 tips to win dis competition

To dey creative wit Pidgin.

Get storytelling ability.

Sabi how to write well-well.

Dey easy to understand tins and explain am well to odas.

Follow di Pidgin rules of grammar and comma, full stop and punctuation.

Abeg note say dis competition no dey open to pipo wey dey work for BBC or dia family members. Make una read di term and conditions wella before you enta for dis competition.