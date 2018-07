Nigeria Senate dey plan for state police?

Image copyright AFP

Nigeria Senate don tok say di senior legislative house wan look weda to change di constitution to give states dia own police.

Senate President Bukola Saraki cari di mata enta Twitter as e dey put mouth for all di kill-kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

Many Nigerians don die inside attacks wey em blame those wey dem suspect be herdsmen, say na dem do am.

States like Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, Taraba, Nasarawa don suffer dis kain attack from bad gang dem.

Image copyright @BUKOLASARAKI Image example Senate Presido Bukola Saraki

Oga Saraki say dem don tell goment say dem suppose look as security be for di kontri and dem suppose re-arrange tins so di kill-kill go stop.

"We as Senate, suppose do our own action, we no need to dey drag di mata.''

''We don tell di presidency wetin dem suppose do. We don tell dem for private, we don tell dem for public. For us o, we suppose decide on wetin we wan do."

Oga Saraki say dem don get report from senate security committee and dem don introduce Bill on Police reform wey don pass second stage.

E say di bill go look how di Police Service Commission be.