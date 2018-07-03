Image copyright AFP Image example Souad Abderrahim dedicate her victory to Tunisian women everywhere.

For di first time for Tunisia history, na woman go rule Tunis, dia capital and biggest city.

Souad Abderrahim, 53, don win election as mayor for Tunis wey get population reach almost 3 million pipo.

She run as candidate for Ennahdha, wey be Islamist party and one of di partners for Tunisia coalition goment.

Abderrahim, wey be oga for one melecine company, say she go dedicate dis ogbonge accolade to women for Tunisia at home and for di abroad.

She say di first tin wey she go do for inside her agenda na to clean Tunis, sake of say di city get wahala wit dirty.

Last month local election na di first since di 2011 protest wey start di Arab Spring wey affect kontris for North Africa and di Middle East.

Many pipo say dis election na important sign for Tunisia democracy waka.