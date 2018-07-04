Macron don troway salute give pikin wey draw im photo
France President Emmanuel Macron don tuale give wan 11-year-old pikin wey draw im picture as im visit Afrika Shrine.
11-year-old Kareem Waris Olamilekan no waste time at all as im draw France President Emmanuel Macron wey visit di kontri.
Waris wey be artist, join Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode and musician Banky W for Afrika Shrine stage present di gift give di presido on Tuesday night.
Di picture take Waris two hours to draw.
Afta Macron receive di gift, im later post for instagram say: "im dey very touched" by di gift.
Waris start to dey draw for school when im be 6-years old, im sabi draw tins like cartoons and illustration from textbook.
Im bin tell BBC say e dey get inspiration from fellow artist like Arinze Stanley Egbengwu and Michelangelo.